A Tayside teen says his confidence is in tatters after falling victim to an assault.

Dave Murray, 19, needed nine stitches after his head was smashed into a wall in Perth’s South Street.

The musical theatre student was on a night out with friends in the city centre when abuse was hurled at him from a group of men across the street, while his friend was having a panic attack.

Dave, of Perth, was attacked by one of the men leaving him in a bloodied heap. A police hunt is ongoing to find the man responsible for the incident, which took place on Thursday February 9 at around 2.45am.

Speaking to the Tele, Dave said: “I was on the phone and I could see a group of guys across the street shouting at me and called me a ‘speccy ****’.

“I was quite stressed out by everything that was happening and normally I wouldn’t rise to anything like that but I turned my head slightly and swore and them and kept walking on.

“All of a sudden someone from that group came behind and smashed me into a wall.”

The cut to his head was so deep that a nurse at Perth’s Royal Infirmary told Dave that she could see his skull.

He added: “Now when I’m going out at night or anywhere busy it’s quite nerve-wracking. It’s had a big impact on me.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Officers would like to speak to a man in connection with the matter. He is aged about 20-30 years of age, of stocky build, wearing a grey top.”