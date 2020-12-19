Teens reportedly steal minibus from Dundee charity and crash into cars on nearby street

A group of louts went on a “wrecking spree” after stealing a minibus from one of the city’s oldest charities.

The perpetrators, reportedly teenagers, targeted the Grey Lodge Settlement in South George Street on Thursday.

One thief snuck onto the premises during a children’s Irish dance class and was challenged by staff. But unbeknownst to them, before he left he managed to steal the keys.

After making off with the vehicle once staff had left, the culprit and their accomplices drove onto nearby William Street before colliding with a number of cars.

“Staff have worked their socks off”

Alan Duncan, manager of the lodge, said that due to the Covid-19 restrictions doors have had to remain open to adhere to the current guidelines.

He added: “I’m so angry about what has happened – that minibus has been put to such good use during lockdown.

“It has a lift and ramp so we’ve been able to do food drop-offs to the over 50s and convey people to and from hospital.

© DC Thomson

“It’s been so appreciated and that’s what’s angering me more.

“Our staff have worked their socks off this year to help people and this is thanks we get from certain members of society .”

The wheel axle of the bus has been damaged, as well as the cars in the surrounding area, and Alan fears it may have to be written off.

“If the minibus is a write-off we’ll need to start thinking about a replacement bus which is money we don’t want to be spending,” he added.

“I’ve apologised to the neighbours, I feel partly responsible for the damage caused to their cars.

“We know the neighbours are on our side, some of the residents have children who attend the youth group.

“If there was one positive to come out of this was that the community did support us.”

“I’m amazed more cars weren’t damaged”

Residents living on William Street said there were five vehicles damaged at the scene.

One neighbour gave chase in an attempt to catch the perpetrators

One local said a white Mazda was “propelled forward” after the minibus struck it before the occupants fled the scene.

He added: “Our family has lived here for 30 years and we’ve never had any sort of trouble like this.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“The road is quite tight. I’m amazed that more cars weren’t damaged. The white Mazda was propelled forward.

“When we heard the noise at first we thought it was bins being banged about.

“We saw folk getting out of the minibus and they ran towards the Victoria Road.

“After all the drama the whole street was out. There were four squad cars and at least eight officers I reckon.

“Alan from the Grey Lodge was apologising to neighbours but he’s got nothing to apologise for as far as we are concerned.

“We just hope all those involved have been traced.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a minibus which had collided with a number of parked vehicles on William Street around 10.20pm on Thursday, 18 December.

“Nobody was injured in the incident.

“The vehicle had been stolen from outside premises on South George Street a short time later.

“A 17-year-old female youth and a 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Both have been released pending further enquiries, which are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”