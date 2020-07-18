Teens in court accused of storming Dundee tower block with hockey sticks

Four teenagers have appeared in court accused of storming a Hilltown multi armed with hockey sticks.

Prosecutors allege one of the teens attacked two women while another spat on the face of a police officer during the incident on July 16.

Bailey Page, 18, 19-year-olds Lee Vials and Alexander Chaplin along with a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, made no plea in connection with 14 separate allegations on petitions at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is firstly alleged that at Hilltown Court, the 16-year-old acted aggressively, refused to leave and repeatedly punched a woman on the face to her injury.

This was before he allegedly grabbed a second woman and threw her against a wall.

The first woman was also allegedly attacked at the rear entrance to the multi by the teen. He allegedly repeatedly punched her on the face, headbutted her to the face and repeatedly kicked her on the body while on the ground.

Court papers allege the youngster also shouted, acted aggressively, made violent threats, referred to a third woman in derogatory terms, threatened her with violence and demanded she hand over a mobile phone while in possession of a bottle.

All four teenagers are alleged to have attended a property uninvited, while in possession of hockey sticks, striking the front door of a property, shouting, acting aggressively and making threats of violence.

Vials, of St Kilda Place, and Chaplin, of Helmsdale Place, are accused of possessing hockey sticks.

The four are alleged to have damaged the front door before the unnamed teen allegedly made racial remarks and pretended he was someone else in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

At police headquarters on West Bell Street, Vials allegedly spat in the face of PC Callum Elder as well as shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making homophobic remarks.

Vials and the unnamed teen are additionally accused of repeatedly making violent threats to kill another officer in his sleep.

No plea was made on behalf of all four and the case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes who released them on bail.