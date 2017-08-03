Youngsters climbing on scaffolding eight storeys high in Dundee are “putting their lives at risk”.

An image provided to the Tele by a concerned resident shows one of the teenagers scaling the Wishart Archway Flats in Princes Street.

The man who took the picture said he saw two youngsters on the scaffolding, adding that they “hurled” abuse at him when he tried to warn them of the dangers.

He told the Tele he warned the youths they were risking their lives.

The resident, who declined to be named, said: “It was around 9pm on Monday.

“I was walking down Princes Street, on my way to Tesco’s beside HMV, and two teenagers were at the top of the scaffolding.

“The building is a Hillcrest Housing block of flats and is just a short distance east of the Wellgate Shopping Centre. The two teenagers were at the very top at one point.

“I told them it was silly behaviour. I didn’t see the point in telling them to get down because they were descending at the time. They just thought it was fun and weren’t concerned.”

The man said that the youths reacted angrily to his advice and added: “I just got abuse from them.”

Maryfield councillor Georgia Cruickshank called on Hillcrest to step up its security at the site in order to prevent a reoccurrence.

She said: “This is a very dangerous practice. Hillcrest should be putting safety measures in place so that members of the public can’t climb up on the scaffold. They could maybe put up some fencing or something like that.

“It is a dangerous practice in terms of the young man pictured, but I think Hillcrest needs to be responsible.”

Ms Cruickshank added that people living in the blocks should be extra vigilant.

She added: “If any residents see people climbing up the scaffold then I would say that they should contact the police immediately. That might possibly deter the people from doing it.

“At the end of the day, they are putting themselves in danger and they are also putting other people at risk.

“It is not a pretty sight to see someone fall from a height and it’s something we need to try to avoid happening.”

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest Housing said: “The safety of our staff and the local community is paramount to the Hillcrest Group of Companies.

“We have employed the Tayside Group to provide security on the site at Wishart Archway, where an external supplier is currently erecting scaffolding for works to be completed. The scaffolding will be manned with security personnel from this evening until the works have been completed in a few weeks.

“In light of this incident, we have engaged with the scaffolding company and are planning to deliver awareness sessions on the dangers of scaffolding to local schools after the summer break.”