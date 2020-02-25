Youths have lucky escape as car ends up on its roof in Dundee

Four youngsters had a lucky escape after their car smashed into a wall and overturned.

The dramatic scene unfolded on Longhaugh Brae, a grassy area off Longhaugh Road, in Dundee last night with four people, believed to be boys, in the vehicle before it lost control at around 9pm.

Onlookers arrived moments after the crash to find the car on its roof, before the four lads inside scrambled out and ran off.

Some of the first people on the scene called the emergency services but the youths inside made off before police arrived.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “After the car ended up on its roof the occupiers took off. It looked like four young lads.

“The car was a real mess. I would be surprised, given the state of the wreckage, if whoever was in it wasn’t injured.

“Looking at the state of the car I wold have expected injuries.”

The aid he was heading to work around 9pm when he came across the scene.

The man said: “There were two females trying to divert the traffic around the car, which was on its roof at that point.

“One of the girls said that four lads had got out of the car and ran off, grabbing belongings as they were going

“She also said that the car hit a wall before overturning.”

Another eyewitness said: “The car went flying past the Iceland store before hitting the kerb and bouncing off the wall at the corner of Longhaugh Brae, and then it flipped over.

“There were four youths inside. After the car crash they seemed to manage to get themselves out of the car before running off.

“Given the state the car was in I would think whoever was in the car would have sustained some sort of injuries.

Another person, who lived nearby, said: “I saw lots of police lights and heard sirens heading in that direction but hadn’t realised what had happened until later.

“I hope whoever was in the car is alright.”

Police have been approached for comment.