Teens from Dundee school plan to raise £2,000 for Tayside Mountain Rescue

A group of six teens from Craigie High are facing their fears to raise cash for Tayside Mountain Rescue.

The pupils are planning to work alongside the Ancrum Outdoor Centre to raise funds, with activities such as abseiling, climbing and a sponsored walk all being used to promote their cause.

The money raised will go towards buying new equipment for Tayside Mountain Rescue.

The pupils have already met with the team to learn some basic first aid and will be working with them more to learn about the role mountain rescue play in saving lives.

One of the pupils involved, 14-year old Skye Butler said: “We want to raise money for them so they can get more equipment and save more lives.

“We were told about the mountain rescue team and visited them recently. We learned that they risk their lives and don’t even get paid.”

Billie Getty, 14, added: “We’re looking to raise as much as possible, but right now we have a goal of £2000.

“I’m doing things which tackle my fears to raise money, as well as gaining confidence and courage. It’s good because mountain rescue get more funds and we get first aid training and the knowledge that we’re helping to save lives.”

Paul Russell, 49, deputy team leader for Tayside Mountain Rescue, has described the work being carried out as “fantastic”.

He said: “Hopefully we’ll be able to raise lots of money through this, and they’ll get something out of it too. The money they raise is going to help us in our goal for the year, which is to buy some new vehicles.”

A spokesman for the Ancrum Centre said: “We are delighted to provide these children with new skills in the outdoors which they can use to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.”