Mark Shannon, 19, of Dudhope Court, St Mary Street, was fined £200 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Shannon admitted driving a car without the presence of a licenced driver or displaying L-plates while holding only a provisional licence in Ancrum Drive on March 2.

And he admitted driving a car without insurance on the same date and at the same location.

In a separate case, Josh Bullock, 18, of Prosen Bank, Carnoustie, was fined £170 and issued with four driving penalty points.

Bullock admitted driving a car at 61mph in a 40mph zone on the A92 between Panmurefield Village and East Balgillo Road on March 11.

Elsewhere, Michael Page, 46, of Crombie Terrace, had sentence deferred until May 11.

Page admitted driving without due care and attention by tailgating a car being driven by Christine Leiper, repeatedly flashing his headlights at her car, overtaking her and driving in front of her vehicle and braking sharply, causing Ms Leiper to brake sharply to avoid a collision in Perth Road on November 26 last year.

And, Robert Duncan, 31, of Murray Street, was fined £200 and issued with five driving penalty points.

Duncan admitted driving a car at 72mph in a 40mph zone, on March 11, on the A92 between Panmurefield Village and East Balgillo Road.