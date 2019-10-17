Teens allegedly stole car from Dundee dealership

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with stealing a car from a city dealership.

The 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both deny being found in the premises of Richard Lawson Autoecosse on Kingsway East on October 10 where it could be inferred they intended to commit theft.

One of the teens allegedly stole the car, drove through locked gates, mounted a kerb, drove on the Kingsway and caused another vehicle to take evasive action as well as driving at excessive speed.

The pair pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February 5 with an intermediate diet on January 16. They were granted bail.