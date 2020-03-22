Kirriemuir Teenie Tots focus on their emotions amid Covid-19 outbreak

Kids at Teenie Tots Childminding have been learning about emotions after some became worried about Covid-19.

Owner Christine Brown, whose business is based in Kirriemuir, said: “Some of the boys and girls have been a bit worried this week and have been asking a lot of questions about the bug that is going around.

“I thought it would be a good idea to talk about our different emotions and how we feel.

“We have been talking about what makes us happy, sad, angry and have been expressing these emotions using our play dough mats and talking about what is going on.

“The boys and girls have all been superstars at washing their hands, even though this is normal routine for us it has been more so lately.

“Here at Teenie Tots we are keeping our routines etc the same for consistency with the boys and girls and will be open until told otherwise.”

