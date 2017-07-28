A teenager has told of his unlikely friendship with an elderly man that “meant he didn’t die lonely”.

Steven Marshall, who was a pupil at Monifieth High School, met John through the Monifieth Befriending Scheme.

The project has been running for 15 years — helping hundreds of people who have suffered a bereavement or are in isolation.

Steven, 17, told the Tele that he became “good friends” with John — despite there being decades in age between them.

He said: “The befriending scheme came and gave a talk at my school and gave us information on what the scheme does.

“My gran had been in a care home and it struck a chord with me.

“I decided to volunteer and I was paired up with John, who was in a care home too.

“He had family but his son was over in the States and he was really lonely.

“No one was visiting him on a day-to-day basis. I would go and see him one day a week. Usually it was a Wednesday because I had a free period that day.

“We ended up becoming really good friends.

“We had a great relationship. We would just sit and talk for hours – I learned so much from John.”

Unfortunately, John died a few months later — but Steven believes that the scheme meant that he enjoyed his last days, rather than feeling stuck in isolation.

He said: “I was devastated when John passed away.

“I was at his funeral and his son came up to me and said that John had told him all about me.

“It was amazing to know that I had that kind of impact on someone’s life.

“It meant that he didn’t die lonely — I think it is really important that things like this exist because of that.

“There are so many people who could benefit from it.

“John would have died feeling lonely if it wasn’t for me going and visiting him.

“I feel like it gave me the opportunity to have a positive impact on someone’s final days.”

Another volunteer, Margaret Lockey, 85, said she had become involved with the organisation to avoid becoming lonely herself.

She said: “I have been involved in the scheme for just over a year.

“I have made quite a few friends — it is a social thing. The clients we help have sometimes suffered bereavement or are people who are isolated.

“I think it is such an important thing. It helps people who are on their own and gives them something to look forward to. I know how important it has been for me.

“I could have been one of the clients if I hadn’t got involved.”

Pauline Cameron, the group’s development coordinator, said the group currently supports about 40 clients and has a team of volunteers.

“We have a huge range of people who volunteer,” he said.

“We have one person who is aged 17 and another who is 94.

“Some of the volunteers visit one person and some more.

“We ask volunteers to commit to a couple of hours a week and take it from there.

“We also hold a load of social events which bring everyone together.”

Pauline said the main motivation behind the organisation was to ensure that people suffering bereavement or who were isolated could have someone to talk to.

She added: “Social isolation is something that can actually be physically bad for your health.

“We have seen elderly women who are going all the way to Tesco every day and buying one item because they are starved of interaction.”

The group is on the hunt for more volunteers.

For more information, visit the website monifiethbefriending.co.uk.