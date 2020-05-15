Teenagers charged with struggling with police and racially abusing employee at Dundee hotel

Two teenagers have appeared in court accused of lashing out at police officers at a city hotel and racially abusing an employee.

Jaden Gray, 19, and a 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly committed the offences at the Carlton Hotel, Dalgleish Road, on May 12-13.

Gray is additionally accused of dealing heroin from the premises.

Prosecutors also allege that both broke into and stole items from two rooms at the hotel.

It is alleged that they stole electrical items, foodstuffs and household items on May 12.

The following day, Gray and the girl allegedly assaulted police officers Jacqueline Paul and Gareth Jennings by struggling violently with them.

The 17-year-old allegedly assaulted PC Jennings by attempting to kick him on the head.

Both Gray and his co-accused are alleged to have acted in a racially aggravated manner towards a hotel employee.

They are charged with shouting racial remarks, swearing and making offensive remarks towards him.

The pair are also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making offensive remarks towards the two police officers.

Two final charges allege that Gray, of Clepington Road, was found in possession of Class A drug heroin.

Gray is also accused of being concerned in the supply of the same drug on the same date.

The duo appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges that they faced on summary complaint.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said the Crown were content to release the 17-year-old on bail but were opposing Gray’s release.

Sheriff John Rafferty, however, granted Gray bail but imposed a curfew condition, ordering him to remain within his home address between 7pm and 7am.

Both Gray and the 17-year-old must not enter the Carlton Hotel as a condition of bail.

A trial was fixed for November with an intermediate diet scheduled for October.