VIDEO: Teenagers charged after shock footage shows Dundee pupil savagely beaten

Two teenagers have been charged by police after video footage of a schoolboy being savagely beaten at the hands of fellow pupils emerged.

Horrific images of a fight between two Harris Academy pupils show a large gang of uniformed students gathered in the street watching the violence unfold.

One of the boys is eventually pushed into a garden, where he is forced under a bush and set upon by two students who beat him round the head and body.

The victim can clearly be seen trying to protect his head while one of the boys brutally kicks him around the head and upper body.

At the end of the clip the pupil on the ground seems clearly distressed and in considerable pain.

After his assailants stop the attack, another pupil is seen offering a hand to the boy to try to help him to his feet.

The violence erupted on Shaftesbury Road in the city’s West End on Friday afternoon.

Throughtout the footage, students watching the fight can be heard laughing and goading the two pupils on.

Several people who have seen the video described the footage as “deeply concerning”.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said the students involved in the fight had “let the school down”.

He said: “I will be immediately contacting the head teacher and also the local community police regarding this incident.

“In addition to my concern about the level of violence displayed in this video, which is deeply concerning, I am also concerned that the pupils appear to trespass on to private property.

“We have had some issues at the school with pupils trespassing on to private land and with bad behaviour.”

He added: “This is an extremely well-run school with an excellent head teacher and senior management team.

“The parents have a great deal of confidence in the management at the school.

“It is important to point out that there are 1,300 pupils at the school and the vast majority are well-behaved and high-achieving.

“It is disappointing that the actions of a few let the rest of the school down.”

Another person who saw the video and asked not to be named said: “This is deeply concerning and I think it needs to be shared.”

The Tele understands that the victim needed treatment at Ninewells Hospital for a broken hand and severe bruising to his ribs.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Two 14-year-old boys have been charged and a report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

Stewart Hunter, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee, said it would be a difficult issue for the school to address because the incident happened outside the school grounds.

He said: “This incident clearly happens outside of school which makes it difficult for the school to deal with.

“There are limits to what the school can do if an incident like this happen outwith school premises.

“However, I’m sure the school will take appropriate action and ensure that there are no further repercussions in school as a result of this fight.

“This video is concerning but it is also worrying that other pupils stood around watching and chose to take video footage of what was happening.”

Dundee City Council was asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.