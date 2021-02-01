Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after drugs were found at a property in Montrose.

An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the alleged distribution of controlled drugs in the Angus town on Saturday January 30.

Officers initially attended an address in Whites Place in connection with another matter, and found items relating to the alleged distribution of drugs within the property.

A search discovered cannabis worth over £1,800, a quantity of cash, and equipment used in the distribution of controlled drugs, according to Police Scotland.

The two accused will appear at court at a later date.