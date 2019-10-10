Teenager who leaked naked images of young Dundee women online avoids prison

A teenager who shared intimate images of young women in Dundee has been fined £1,000.

Alastair Ferguson, of Reres Road, shared the images to a storage application from a computer at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus on March 12.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ruled there was not a substantial sexual element to Ferguson’s actions after it was revealed the images he shared were already publicly available.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Ferguson, an apprentice with a local firm, had shared the images to two friends via WhatsApp after initially seeing the link on Twitter.

Some of the victims said they felt suicidal after discovering the images had been shared on the site. Police received 16 calls from people not known to Ferguson about intimate photographs and videos being uploaded to the application, named mega.nz, with an online link attached.

Depute fiscal Jenna Grattan said previously: “Photos had been viewed by people unknown to the complainers, causing them extreme distress.

“The pictures had been shared by the complainers with their partners and were not publicly available.”

The court heard that one of the files was entitled “Dundee” and contained images of 29 females. A specific email address associated with the mega.nz link was found to be one used by Ferguson.

He told police: “I looked but I didn’t do anything else with them. I saw it on Twitter and downloaded all the images to my phone but I didn’t do anything else with them.”

Ferguson, 19, pleaded guilty to causing the women fear and alarm by uploading images and creating an online link for them to be viewed.

During a lengthy hearing, the court heard that information provided by the police stated that Ferguson was not the only person to have distributed the images. Officers, however, have been unable to source the origin of them.