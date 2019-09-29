Teenager who admitted having indecent images of children avoids prison

A teenager who admitted possessing and being involved in the creation of indecent images of children has dodged a prison sentence.

Niall Dolan, of Heron Rise, admitted that between April 23 2018 and February 13, at his home address or elsewhere unknown to prosecutors, he had indecent photographs or pseudo- photographs of children.

The 18-year-old also admitted that, between March 12 2015 and December 20 2018 he took, permitted to take or made indecent photos or pseudo-photographs of children.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Dolan to perform 135 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a programme for sex offenders.