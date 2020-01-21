Teenager tried to rob Dundee newsagents with a knife and hammer

A teenager has admitted trying to rob a shopkeeper while armed with knife and a hammer.

Aedan Kelly, 18, burst into the News Plus on Buttars Loan last February with his face masked before asking Amjad Perviz if he could fix his hammer.

He then pulled out a knife and said “give me the money”.

But Kelly escaped empty handed after Mr Perviz said police were on their way and that CCTV had captured his attempted robbery.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Kelly, who suffers from significant mental health issues, was later caught after police found a mask and clothing in a bin with his DNA on it.

It was revealed that a customer had spotted Kelly outside the shop watching who was entering and leaving.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “The complainer was alone behind the counter when the accused walks in. He was immediately alarmed and the accused also had a hammer in his hand.

“The accused held out the hammer and asked the complainer if he could fix it for him. The witness said he should just get a new one.

“The accused removed a butcher’s knife and said give me the money. The witness said the police were on their way and that CCTV was in operation.”

A panicking Kelly then threw the hammer towards Mr Perviz, which narrowly missed him, before fleeing the scene.

Several police units were deployed but Kelly was traced two days later after a member of the public found several items in a bin. Traces of Kelly’s DNA was discovered on the items.

Kelly, of Napier Drive, pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting Mr Perviz on February 18 2019 by entering the shop with his face masked, throwing a hammer at him, brandishing a knife and demanding money from him before trying to rob him.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said Kelly has a long history of mental illness and had previously obtained a report to ascertain Kelly’s ability to plead to the offence.

However, he assured Sheriff Lorna Drummond that Kelly was fit to give him instructions.

Sheriff Drummond deferred sentence on Kelly until next month for social work reports to be obtained. His bail order was continued.