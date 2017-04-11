Jordan Low, 19, of Charleston Drive, had his sentence deferred when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Low admitted acting in an aggressive manner at Ninewells Hospital’s A&E department by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence on September 8 last year.

He also admitted attempting to bite PCs Alastair Kiddie and Grant Ogilvie at the same location on the same date.

Low further admitted that he struggled with five police officers by repeatedly striking out with his arms and legs in an attempt to prevent handcuffs being applied, also at the same location and on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until April 21.