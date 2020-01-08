Teenager told Dundee police: ‘If I had a knife, I would stab you’

A teenager who tried to sneak past police officers into his flat after breaching a bail order is set to be sentenced today.

Mateusz Dolegowski, 19, was spotted by police walking around the back of his block of flats in Dighty Gardens to enter the building from the rear.

Officers had rung his intercom as part of a routine bail check shortly before he arrived home at around 8.30pm on January 5. His bail order required him to be at home after 7pm each day.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

After being arrested and taken to Bell Street Police Station, Dolegowski threatened police, telling them: “If I had a knife, I would stab you.”

He also added: “Get off me – you are gay.”

Dolegowski’s solicitor blamed alcohol for the teen’s behaviour and sought to have him bailed.

However, Sheriff Lorna Drummond opted to remand him until today, telling him: “Someone given a chance and not complying is not getting bail in the meantime.”