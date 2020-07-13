Teenager suffers ‘serious’ head injuries after bike fall at Angus quarry

Police and paramedics descended on an abandoned quarry after a teenager sustained a serious head injury falling off his bike.

The 14-year-old is understood to have been out playing with his friends on Balmashanner Hill in Forfar on Saturday when the accident happened.

Emergency services were called to the area after the alarm was raised at around 4pm.

However, because the rough terrain meant access to the disused site was limited, emergency crews parked up at the Dundee Road entrance to the beauty spot, known locally as Bummie.

The boy was treated at the scene before being transported under police escort to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4pm on Saturday July 11, officers were called to Forfar Quarry to escort an ambulance to hospital.

“A teenager sustained a serious head injury and was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

One passer-by said: “There were two ambulances and at least three police vehicles parked around the top of Westfield Loan, so it was clear something serious had happened.”

Balmashanner, which overlooks Forfar from the south and is the site of the town’s distinctive war memorial tower, is one of the area’s most popular walking and biking spots.

The disused slate quarry and the wider hill area contain a number of biking trails created by local enthusiasts.

In recent years, Balmashanner has established itself as a favourite – and challenging – venue on the Scottish Cross Country mountain biking calendar, drawing enthusiasts from across the country for races held as part of the Angus Cycling Festival.