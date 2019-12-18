Teenager suffers leg injury after hit-and-run on Dundee road

A teenager has been taken to Ninewells Hospital after a hit-and-run on a Dundee street.

The incident, in which the 18-year-old female pedestrian sustained a leg injury, took place at around 12.40pm on Beauly Avenue earlier today.

The teen was struck by a small blue car which then left the scene.

Sergeant Craig McBean of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured and we are now working to identify the vehicle involved.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen a small blue car being driven way southwards from Beauly Avenue to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1484 of December 18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”