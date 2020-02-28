Teenager stabbed in chest by thugs who burst into Dundee home

A teenager was left fighting for his life after thugs burst into the house he shared with his mum and stabbed him in the chest.

Ben Shepherd, who is now recovering in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, was getting a glass of water when the pair managed to access the Woodside Terrace property and attacked him at around 12.30am.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Ninewells Hospital after neighbours raised the alarm, on February 17, with wounds in his lung and close to his heart.

However his condition was so grave he was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for further treatment.

Doctors initially thought they would have to perform heart surgery on Ben, because he had blood clots, but he was later treated and is now speaking and moving around.

Mum Mandy Shepherd, who was in Germany when the assault took place, said they no longer “feel safe anywhere”.

“I think he’s just shocked. All of our family are just as shocked as we are.

“We don’t know why anyone would have wanted to do this to him. We can’t think of anyone.”

The rattled mother also showed her gratitude to her neighbours for helping to save Ben’s life.

She said: “I want to thank my neighbour.

“If she hadn’t called the police then he’d be dead.”

Levi Towner said: “I woke up and I saw my partner putting is jacket on to head downstairs as we heard lots of banging.

“We heard him scream after he got stabbed and I still can’t get that scream out of my head. It was horrible.

“This is the quietest neighbourhood ever and we really didn’t expect it. It was so brutal.”

The neighbour also claims that multiple police vehicles arrived at the scene of the incident and officers remained in the area for six days following the attack.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.40am on Monday, February 17, we received a report of a man being seriously assaulted at an address in the Woodside Terrace area of Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0082 of February 17, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”