Teenager ‘shaken’ after being attacked outside Dundee secondary school

Police have launched an investigation after a teenager was attacked outside a secondary school in Dundee.

A 14-year-old boy was left “shaken” following the incident at Harris Academy around 1pm on Friday.

Police said they were aware of the disturbance on Perth Road and that inquiries are ongoing.

It is understood an altercation happened between two youngsters and two 17-year-old boys.

The fracas was witnessed by a number of younger pupils as traffic came past the busy area.

A parent said children as young as 11 were left “sobbing” by the incident.

The woman – who declined to named – praised the teachers who intervened in the melee.

She said: “The incident has been caught on CCTV at the school, as I understand.

“It got quite serious. It wasn’t just pushing. Kids as young as 11 saw what happened and they were sobbing.

“The two older boys involved are not in education and had come down to the school.”

Police are understood to have detained the older youths on Rosefield Street in connection with the incident after they left the scene. Two police vehicles were spotted during the search to trace the older males.

The parent added: “The 14-year-old had a few grazes as far as we are aware. Credit has to go to the teachers – they dealt with it really quickly.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a disturbance on Perth Road, Dundee, around 1pm on Friday November 22. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the force also confirmed another 14-year-old boy had been injured in a separate incident at The Stack Retail Park on Harefield Road in Dundee around 4pm on Thursday.

The boy was not seriously injured and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.