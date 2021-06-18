Teenager reported missing from Dundee

Police are appealing for help to trace a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Abbie Clacher, from Broughty Ferry, was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are currently attempting to trace Abbie Clacher, 16, who was reported missing from the Broughty Ferry area in the early hours of this morning, Friday June 18.”

Abbie is described as about 5ft 6, slim build with long brown hair, and when last seen she was wearing a black hooded top with a pink logo on the back, light grey jogging bottoms and black and white Converse trainers.

Links to Angus

The spokesman said: “She is thought to most likely be in the Dundee area, but also has links to Angus.

“If you have any information that could help us find her, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is incident 0205 of June 18.”