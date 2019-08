A 17-year-old youth has appeared in private accused of endangering the life of a police officer.

The teenager, who cannot be named, is alleged to have punched the PC on the body, seized him by the neck with his legs and restricted his breathing to the danger of his life on Fintry Drive on April 27.

He made no plea or declaration during the hearing before Sheriff Tom Hughes. The case was continued for further examination and the teen was bailed.