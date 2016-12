A Dundee man who made racist comments had his sentence deferred.

Keiren Thomson, 19, of Elders Court, admitted that at Hodges newsagents in North William Street, Perth, on July 15 he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, kicking a door and making racial comments, and that the offence was racially-aggravated.

Sentence was deferred until January 10 for a restriction of liberty assessment report.