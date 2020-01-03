Teenager launches appeal after mountain bike stolen from outside Arbroath property

A teenager has launched an appeal to find his missing bike.

Lewis Forbes, 16, came back from a day out with friends to find his bike had been stolen from outside his mother’s house in Arbroath.

He had only had the mountain bike for two months before it was taken.

The bike is a black Carrera Vengeance model, with a black seat which has a hole in the back. The wheels are also black but have a white trim.

“Carrera” is printed in green writing on the body of the bike, with “Vengeance” printed on the top part of the frame.

Lewis said: “I got my bike from my great-grandad. On Sunday I cycled to my mum’s and left the bike there so I could go to the train station to meet my pals and go to Dundee.

“I came back that night to pick up my bike and it was gone. I feel pretty annoyed and upset.”

The bike was stolen from the Noran Avenue area of the town.

Lewis is appealing for anyone with information as to the whereabouts of his bike to contact with the police.

An appeal for the return of the bike has also been posted on the Facebook group Arbroath Online.