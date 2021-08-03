Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teenager killed in crash on A9 near Birnam in Perthshire

By Matteo Bell
August 3, 2021, 7:12 am Updated: August 3, 2021, 8:23 am
A teenager has died after a crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened at Birnam at around 4.50pm yesterday.

Two vehicles were involved – a blue Hyundai i10, which the woman was driving, and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

It led to a stretch of the A9 being closed for several hours while an investigation took place – with three vehicles initially thought to have been involved.

‘Our thoughts are with the friends and family’

Police constable Scott Power said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.

“A full investigation into the cause of the crash is underway as it is vital that we piece together what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen the vehicles on the road shortly before to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from you if you have dashcam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2469 of Monday August 2 2021.”