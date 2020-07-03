Teenager in court over alleged racial assault at Dundee McDonald’s

A teenager has appeared in court accused of knocking a man unconscious during a racially aggravated attack in a McDonald’s.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly acted with another to attack the man at the Reform Street restaurant on January 1 this year.

A sheriff released the teen on bail when he appeared for a brief hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown alleges that the youngster entered the eatery uninvited before repeatedly refusing to leave, kicking a door, shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks towards staff and threatening physical and sexual violence.

Thereafter, the teen allegedly assaulted the man by repeatedly punching him on the head, knocking him to the ground.

He allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked him on the body before stamping on his head.

It is alleged that this caused the man to lose consciousness and suffer severe injury. The assault was allegedly racially- aggravated.

A final charge alleges that he made threats of violence and racial comments towards the man.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination after the teen appeared on petition.