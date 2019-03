A teenager has been charged with throwing a flare at Dens Park.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, allegedly threw the pyrotechnic device from the Bob Shankly Stand during the match between Dundee and Hibernian on Friday night, to the risk of injury.

No plea or declaration was made on behalf of the teenager, of Edinburgh.

His case was continued for further examination and he was granted bail.