A teenager has been charged over an alleged sexual assault in a Tayside park.

Kyle Laing, 19, of Perth, is accused of carrying out the alleged attack in the North Inch area of the city on Saturday.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in private to face a total of three charges on petition, including sexual assault and assault to injury.

He made no plea or declaration and the case was continued for further examination, with a further hearing expected to take place on Monday.

Laing was remanded in custody meantime.

No details of the alleged victim have been revealed.

Police descended on the North Inch park following reports of the alleged attack.

An area was taped off as officers carried out inquiries. One local man who walked past the scene told the Tele: “I saw a cordoned-off area in North Inch on Sunday morning and took a photo on my phone.

“I was just passing through, near to Bells Sports Centre and the Perth Bowling Club.

“The police were there and had put up tape.

“There were two police officers and a car guarding the taped-off scene.”

He added: “It was a shock to see a police presence and part of the park cordoned off on a quiet Sunday morning.”

Andrew Parrott, councillor for the area, said he was surprised to hear about the allegations.

He called for police to reassure the public who use the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at North Inch on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, police in Dundee are still investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Baxter Park.

The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Saturday.

Police have said they want to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

The men are understood to have travelled to the area in a small black vehicle.