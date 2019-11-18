Teenager has ear sewn back together after being attacked in Fife town

A teenager has had his ear sewn back together after he was attacked last night.

Cody Crossan, 19, from Kirkcaldy, needed 11 stitches to reattach the top of his ear after it was ripped off in an unprovoked attack.

Cody, a bar tender, said he was jumped on by four boys after going to what he believed was the aid of a friend.

Cody said: “I went out just after 10pm last night after I got a phone call asking if I could give a friend a lift.

“When I got there I was jumped on by four lads.

“One of them kept punching my car window and then he opened my car door and punched me around 30 times to the head and face.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I was wearing a bar style earring at the top of my ear.

“This lad grabbed hold of it and just pulled. He ripped the top of my ear right off.”

Cody was initially shocked and stunned but eventually managed to close the door and drive off.

He said: “There was blood pouring every where.

“I drove straight to Victoria Hospital where doctors gave me 11 stitches to put my ear back together.”

The attack took place in Kirkcaldy’s Overton Road across from the ASDA store.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are under way following the report of a serious assault in Kirkcaldy last night.

“Around 10.20pm a 19-year-old man was assaulted while in his car.

“He attended Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he was treated for a head injury. “