Teenager given new job and a new bike after theft as he was delivering newspapers in Dundee

A paperboy who had his prized mountain bike nicked has been presented with a new one – and a part-time job.

Keir Rollo, 14, was left badly shaken by the theft which took place while he was delivering newspapers in Dundee’s Woodside area and was frightened to go on his rounds alone for fear of a repeat.

But now big-hearted car firm boss Kenny Adams has donated cash for the teenager’s new bike fund and also offered him another job – washing vehicles at his company.

Keir’s dad Stephen, 39, said: “Kenny has been great, He put in a considerable amount of money and I put in quite a bit myself, while other people have been so generous too.

“We have heard nothing about where the bike is although we did get a couple of texts from people saying they had seen it in the area. Anyway, we have a happy ending to what was a sad story thanks to Kenny who has offered him a job washing cars and the same to my other boy Jack, who is 16. He offered to give them a run in a Porsche as well, he’s a real gentleman.”

Kenny, 38 presented the bike to Keir at his garage K-Cars and said: “I used to see Keir delivering the papers so obviously I recognised him in the Tele article. I just I wanted to do something to help.”