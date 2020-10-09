Teenager due in court after allegedly breaking into Overgate Centre early this morning

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into the Overgate Centre in Dundee in the early hours of this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly before 1.30am. A number of officers attended both inside and outside the centre, and the man was allegedly spotted inside one of the shops.

He was apprehended in North Lindsay Street by officers after a short pursuit on foot, police said.

It is alleged a number of stores were found to have been entered or an attempt had been made to gain entry to them.

Inquiries are continuing into the matter, police said.

The arrested man has been kept in custody and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday October 12.