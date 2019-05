A teenager denies attacking a man at a Dundee club.

Joe McLaughlan, 19, is accused of assaulting Derek Robertson at Club Tropicana on South Ward Road by pushing him on the body, kicking him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on February 2.

McLaughlan, of Greenlee Drive, denies striking his own head off a police van and making derogatory comments during a journey to West Bell Street on the same date. He will stand trial on May 22.