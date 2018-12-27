Teenager charged with throwing cone at Dundee bus

A teenager has been charged with reckless conduct after a traffic cone was hurled from a multi-storey car park and struck a passing bus below.

Police Scotland said a 15-year-old boy had been charged over the incident, which happened in Meadowside in Dundee city centre.

He will be dealt with by the youth justice assessor. Police said officers were still trying to trace others believed to be involved.

The number 29 had to be taken out of service after being hit by the traffic cone just after 1.30pm on November 27.

The bus was travelling towards the Victoria Road traffic lights when it was struck by the object near Bell Street, smashing the windscreen.

The bus driver was showered in broken glass, but no one was seriously injured.

Two youths were seen running off towards the Wellgate, Meadowside and Victoria Road at around the time of the incident.

Police said at the time it was “miraculous” that no one was badly hurt or even killed.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to an incident on November 27, where a bus in Meadowside, Dundee, was struck by a traffic cone thrown from a car park.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify, trace and charge others involved in the incident.”

A spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee said: “No one who is going about their daily work deserves to be the target of this kind of reckless and extremely dangerous anti-social behaviour.

“Fortunately our driver was not injured, despite being showered with broken glass, but the consequences could have been very serious indeed and we will work with the police to help identify and prosecute whoever’s responsible for this criminal act.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.