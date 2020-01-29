Teenager charged with alleged sexual assault at former Dundee school site

A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Dundee yesterday.

People living near the site of a former primary school said they were left “stunned” after the area was sealed off yesterday.

The former Charleston Primary site on Dunholm Place was sealed off by officers as they carried out their investigation.

Police confirmed an 18-year-old man had since been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Neighbours on Dunholm Terrace said the area – which is popular with dog walkers – had been cordoned off from around 6am.

One woman, who had lived in the area for more than 10 years, said she had heard commotion at around 2.20am.

She said: “I’m stunned to hear the nature of what’s meant to have happened. When I heard the shouting I thought it was maybe a domestic.

“I saw one person on the phone to the police on Dunholm Terrace shortly after 2am and they said they were phoning the police.

“When I woke up in the morning I was shocked when I saw the area was cordoned off within the grounds of the old school.”

One commuter said he saw three forensic officers on the scene shortly after 10am.

He added: “There had been officers on point within the grounds from around 6am from what my neighbours are telling me.

“Three additional officers arrived and they appeared to be forensic officers, they were taking pictures and combing that area where the trees are.

“I saw them leaving with a few evidence bags but I was shocked to see the area cordoned off.”

Another man said the area of the former school grounds had been scheduled to be the site of new houses several years ago.

He added: “I saw the police were here but I was unaware of what was meant to have happened.

“That area is mostly used by dog walkers but there have been issues in the past where police have been called to the area.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland can confirm an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault that happened at Dunholm Terrace, Dundee in the early hours of yesterday, 28 January.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today, 29 January.”