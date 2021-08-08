Teenager charged after Dunfermline disturbance

A teenager is to appear in court following a disturbance in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline on Saturday night.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance on Duncan Crescent in Dunfermline around 8.55pm on Saturday, August 7.

“Nobody was seriously injured and a 16-year-old male was arrested at the scene.

“He has been charged and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, August 9.”

Members of the public concerned

Police responded to the incident in the following local reports of a disturbance from members of the public.

One resident said several police vehicles had been seen in the area in response to the incident.