Teenager awaiting sentence after biting former friend’s face in savage dancefloor attack at Dundee nightclub

A teenager is awaiting sentence for biting her former pal on the face during a savage dancefloor attack.

Danielle Gaffar, 19, carried out the assault on Kyra Strachan at the Aura nightclub on South Ward Road on February 3.

Miss Strachan received eight stitches to her face as a result of Gaffar’s frenzied attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Gaffar, who has no previous convictions, had fallen out with Miss Strachan after previously being close friends.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford said: “While dancing, the complainer was pulled to the ground from behind unaware of who was assaulting her.

“She felt her head being banged off the floor several times and saw it was the accused that was assaulting her.

“The complainer’s friends attempted to pull her off. The accused put her hand around the complainer’s throat and she was struggling to breathe.”

Miss Strachan suddenly felt a “sharp” pain on her face and discovered that she was being bitten by Gaffar.

Staff were alerted and Gaffar was chucked out of the club while Miss Strachan was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Gaffar, of Tealing Garage House, pleaded guilty to striking Miss Strachan’s head off the ground, putting her arm around her throat and restricting her breathing.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Gaffar for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be obtained.

He said “You must realise this is a serious matter that I am dealing with.”

Gaffar had her bail continued and will return to the dock later this month.