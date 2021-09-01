Teenager battered Fife granny-rape accused with deckchair

A Fife teenager battered a man into unconsciousness with a wooden deckchair after discovering he had been accused of raping a grandmother.

Tyrone McAllister, 20, was assaulted just two weeks after he attacked the woman in Kirkcaldy.

He later pled guilty to a charge of sexually assaulting the woman with the intent to rape her on July 11 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard McAllister’s 17-year-old attacker chased him into a garden in the town’s Overton Mains, where he assaulted him with the garden furniture.

The teenager from the Methil area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted assaulting McAllister.

Chased into garden

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told the court: “On the evening of July 25, 2020, the complainer and his friend were at an address in Overton Mains, Kirkcaldy.

“As they were leaving, a white van pulled up and between four and six men got out.

“Both men recognised one of them as the accused.

“The accused approached the complainer and confronted him about the allegations.

“As the complainer turned away, the accused punched him on the right side of the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“The complainer got up and ran away.

“He ran down Overton Road and entered Eden Place, before taking refuge in the rear garden of (an address in) Overton Mains.

“At the time the householder was home when the complainer was hitting the windows and asking for help.

“The accused went into the garden, went to the complainer and picked up a wooden deck chair, which he used to strike the complainer several times to the head and body.

“The accused picked up a second chair and threw it at (the complainer), which knocked him unconscious.”

She said the teenager then ran off, while the householder went to check on McAllister.

Jailed for attacking grandmother

During this week’s court hearing, the 17-year-old further admitted assaulting a supermarket worker at Lidl on Kirkcaldy’s esplanade on May 23, last year.

The man was left with a broken eye socket and cheekbone after being punched by the teenager, who had been challenged after setting off store alarms.

Sentence has been deferred for reports and he was remanded in custody.

McAllister was jailed for two years earlier this year after admitting attacking a grandmother in Kirkcaldy’s Gallatown area.

He will remain on post-release supervision for a further three years after his custodial sentence finishes.