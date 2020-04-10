Teenager charged as large number of police attend incident in Dundee

A teenager has been arrested in Douglas following an alleged disturbance.

Police yesterday attended the scene at Balmullo Square, and apprehended an 18-year-old man.

Eyewitnesses report seeing multiple officers in the area, along with a large number of police vehicles.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested following a disturbance in Balmullo Square, Dundee, on Thursday April 9 2020.

“A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

The Tele asked what alleged offence the teenager had been charged with, but Police Scotland had not responded to the request at the time of publication.

