Dundee teen girl awaits sentence after striking victim’s head off of set of stairs

A Dundee teenager is awaiting sentence for striking a girl’s head off a set of stairs.

The 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pled guilty to attacking her victim on May 19 2018, at Action for Children on McDonald Street.

She admitted repeatedly kicking and punching her on the head and body before striking her head on stairs.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on the teen, of Douglas, until January for reports.