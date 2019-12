A teenager has been charged with seizing the arm of a woman, causing her to crash a car.

Rachel Rippin, 18, is accused of culpably and recklessly seizing Lauren Melville by the arm while she was driving on the A914 in Fife on March 17.

It is alleged that this caused Ms Melville to lose control of her vehicle and collide with a signpost.

Rippin, of Glenmore Court, Glenrothes, had her case continued without plea until later this month by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.