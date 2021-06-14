Teenager airlifted to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries after a quad bike crash in Perth

A major emergency service response was called to Friarton Quarry in Perth before one teenage boy was airlifted to hospital.

A 14-year-old suffered “serious injuries” after a crash involving a quad bike on Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man was also taken from the scene by ambulance, with a spokesman for Police Scotland confirming an investigation has now been launched.

Several emergency services vehicles – including two fire engines, were at the scene during the incident, which was reported just after 2pm.

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers were called around 2.25pm on Saturday, June 12, 2021, following a crash involving a quad bike at Friarton Quarry in Perth.

“A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital by helimed and a 34-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”