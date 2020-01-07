Tuesday, January 7th 2020 Show Links
Teenager accused of severely injuring man on Dundee’s Reform Street

by Jon Brady
January 7, 2020, 9:45 am
© DC ThomsonThe incident allegedly took place on Reform Street.
A teenager has appeared in court accused of severely injuring a man in Dundee city centre.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of assaulting the man on Reform Street on New Year’s Day.

It is alleged that while acting with another, the teen assaulted a man by repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body to his severe injury.

After he appeared on petition before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, the teenager’s case was continued for further examination. He was released on bail.

