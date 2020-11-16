Teenager accused of abducting two people, with warrant issued for female co-accused

A teenager has been accused of having abducted two people and holding them at knifepoint.

Owen Hooper, 19, allegedly attacked the pair at an address on Peddie Street on October 28.

He still made no plea when he appeared for a second time on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a 34-year-old woman in connection with the allegations.

Hooper and his co-accused allegedly shouted and swore at a woman before seizing her hair, brandishing a knife at her and abducting her.

The woman was allegedly forced into an address and detained against her will. This was allegedly done with the intent of robbing her of £500.

Hooper, of Edward Paxman Gardens, Colchester, is also accused of abducting a man at the same address before pushing him on the body, repeatedly brandishing a knife at him and robbing him of £250.

On October 30, Hooper’s co-accused allegedly attacked the first woman on Abbotsford Street.

It is alleged the woman was struck on the head and robbed of a handbag, a purse and £295 cash.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fully committed Hooper for trial and remanded him in custody meantime.