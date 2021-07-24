Teenager, 16, dies in tragic Loch Lomond incident

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

A major operation was launched after the alarm was raised in Balloch Country Park at about 6pm on Friday.

Divers, the Coastguard, fire service and a local rescue boat were involved in the search.

Emergency services recovered the youngster; who was pronounced dead at the scene, after being pulled from the Loch Lomond water.

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.55pm on Friday following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old man have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”