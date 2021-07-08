Teenage ‘vampire’ who tried to rape girl during bizarre Perth rampage is locked up

A teenage “vampire” who was hunted down by Perth residents after a sex attack on a young girl has been locked up.

The semi-naked 17-year-old went on a terrifying rampage through a housing estate in the city’s Muirton area after binge watching a supernatural TV show and downing a cocktail of strong alcoholic drinks.

During the broad daylight assault, he told his terrified victim he was going to drag her into woods and rape her.

The “out of control” teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, straddled the girl on the ground and said: “I could rip your throat out”.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the attacker also ranted about “angels, demons, witches and werewolves”.

When cornered by a group of locals, he told them: “I’m dangerous.

“I’ll hurt you and your family. I’m a vampire.”

He then roared like an animal.

Bit through police officer’s boot

When he was tracked down by police and arrested, he bit into an officer’s boot so hard his teeth touched his foot.

The youth’s solicitor David Holmes told the court his client had been drinking Jack Daniels and Dragon Soop and smoking cannabis and remembers nothing about the incident.

“He was intoxicated beyond the point of any sensibility.

“There is a video of him in the street, jumping about.

“It is clear from watching the clip that he does not know anything about where he is.

“He has no memory of this but he tenders pleas of guilty because there is clear evidence that this happened.”

He said his client learned about his bizarre behaviour when he was interviewed by police.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told the youngster, who is from Dundee, that she found the sex assault “extremely worrying”.

The teenager was detained for 15 and a half months and placed on the sex offenders register.

Angels, demons, witches and werewolves

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court the drunken male had approached a group of girls.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms, but no shoes or top.

“He was screaming, shouting and jumping around.

“He began talking about angels, demons, vampires, witches and werewolves and suggested he was a vampire.

“(One of the girls) thought he was just having a joke.

“He continued to walk, talk and follow her.

“He repeatedly touched her on the body, pawing and groping her.”

He told her: “I’ll have my way with you.

“I’ll take you into the woods and I’m going to wipe your memory and I’m going to rape you in the woods.”

Girl went into ‘survival mode’

He kneeled in front of her and tried a fireman’s lift, while making more comments about vampires and mind control, Mr Sweeney said.

The teenager then said: “I can rip your throat out” before grabbing the girl, twisting her round, and throwing her to the ground.

Mr Sweeney said: “She landed on her back.

The accused straddled her and had both hands around her neck.”

The court heard the girl went into “survival mode” and kicked her attacker in the genitals until he backed off.

“He said no one understood him and then he ran off into the woods,” said Mr Sweeney.

Several locals went looking for him and when they found him he said he had tried to “save” the girl and that he was a vampire.

“He said he was going to kill them, kill the girl in her sleep and was going to rape her and that he was a vampire.

“He said he was untouchable.”

The accused said: “I’m dangerous, I’ll hurt you and your family.

“I’m a vampire. He let out a roar as if he was an animal.”

The charges

The youth pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting and injuring his victim in July 2020, at Grammar Hill and Bute Drive, by repeatedly touching her on the body, breasts and buttocks, seizing her by the body and throat, forcing her to the ground, straddling her with the intention of raping her.

He further admitted attacking another 14-year-old girl by seizing and touching her body in Dunnock Park and Kite Way on the same evening.

He admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by smashing a car window with his fist and hurling threats at a number of witnesses.

The youth further admitted assaulting PC Nathan Shields by biting him at Dundee police HQ.