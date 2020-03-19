Teenage thug locked up after breaking partner’s arm and attacking another woman in Dundee

A teenage domestic abuser who kicked his ex-partner’s arm so hard that she had to have a metal plate inserted has been locked up.

Steven Donaldson attacked the woman two months after he assaulted a previous partner.

The 19-year-old, who has previous convictions for domestic offences, was jailed after previously pleading guilty to the offences.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that Donaldson saw red during the first incident after complaining about the woman being out all night.

She returned to her home on St Columba Gardens with a friend who overheard the pair arguing before the assault took place.

Donaldson pushed the woman onto a bed before he straddled and pinned her down. The court heard that the woman suffered bruising to her arms as a result.

A few months later, Donaldson was in another relationship which, at the time of the offence, had been going on for six weeks.

Donaldson and the second woman had been in Edinburgh for the day with no issues but an argument erupted once they returned to her home after Donaldson accused her of stealing from him.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “He grabbed her by the throat and held her on the bed. He was not actually choking her but this greatly distressed her.

“The accused called her a ‘stupid ****’ before saying ‘****** throw things at me’

“The accused kicked at her with his right foot striking her right forearm. She raised it to protect herself. She was suddenly in a great amount of pain and the accused immediately started to apologise over and over again.”

Donaldson’s solicitor said he was attempting to kick a potato peeler out of the woman’s hand.

The woman initially gave a false account to doctors, saying she suffered the injury while having a fit. She received surgery for a broken arm where a metal plate was inserted which has caused her mobility difficulties.

Donaldson, a prisoner of HMYOI Polmont, pleaded guilty to attacking the first woman on an occasion between September 1-30 on St Columba Gardens by pushing her on a bed, straddling her and pinning her to the bed.

He also admitted seizing the second woman’s throat and kicking her on the arm to her severe injury. Both of the offences were committed while Donaldson was on bail.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said that pressures from social media had caused Donaldson to become overly jealous, adding that the incidents were borne out of binge drinking and drug misuse.

She urged Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC to impose a “robust” community payback order as an alternative to custody.

But the sheriff believed only a jail term was appropriate, saying: “You have got a record of domestic offending. It just seems to me you have got a pattern of this behaviour.

“In charge two you have broken the arm of the complainer by kicking her. It’s a very serious matter. My view is there isn’t anything I can do apart from impose custody here.”

Donaldson was jailed for 18 months and made subject to a non-harassment order keeping him away from the women for two years.