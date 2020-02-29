Dundee teenage thug facing jail for attacking two ex-partners

A serial domestic abuser is facing jail after kicking his ex-partner’s arm so hard that she had to have a metal plate inserted.

Steven Donaldson’s attack came just two months after he assaulted a previous partner.

The 19-year-old is remanded in custody and was warned that he faces a stint in prison for the offences.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Donaldson saw red during the first incident after complaining about the woman being out all night

She returned to her home on St Columba Gardens with a friend who overheard the pair arguing before the assault took place.

Donaldson pushed the woman onto a bed before he began to straddle and pin her to a bed.

The court heard that the woman suffered bruising to her arms as a result.

A few months later, Donaldson was in another relationship which, at the time of the offence, had been going on for six weeks.

Donaldson and the second woman had been in Edinburgh for the day with no issues but an argument erupted once they returned to her home after Donaldson accused her of stealing from him.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “The complainer shouted at the accused to leave her house and threw his jumper at him.

“He grabbed her by the throat and held her on the bed. He was not actually choking her but this greatly distressed her.

“The accused called her a ‘stupid ****’ before saying ‘****** throw things at me’

“The accused kicked at her with his right foot striking her right forearm. She raised it to protect herself. She was suddenly in a great amount of pain and the accused immediately started to apologise over and over again.”

The court heard Donaldson left the property without seeking medical attention for the woman, who chose to go to sleep despite being in significant distress.

The woman initially gave a false account to doctors, saying she suffered the injury while having a fit. She received surgery for a broken arm where a metal plate was inserted which has caused her mobility difficulties.

Donaldson, of Adamson Court, pleaded guilty to attacking the first woman on an occasion between September 1-30 on St Columba Gardens by pushing her on a bed, straddling her and pinning her to the bed.

He also admitted seizing the second woman’s throat and kicking her on the arm to her severe injury.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said that during the second incident, Donaldson had been trying to kick a knife out of the woman’s had which then resulted in her injury.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Donaldson for reports before remanding him in custody.