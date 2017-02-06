Teenage thief makes fake baby out of bra cup and cuddly toy to steal from B&M

A teenage thief made a fake baby out of a bra cup and cuddly toy in an attempt to steal from a discount store.

Saffron Curtiss-McGinty, 18, of Conybere Road in Highgate, Birmingham, planned to hide her loot underneath a child’s buggy, but with no baby to justify pushing a pram, she made one by dressing a toy dog in a baby-grow and scratch mitts, with a face drawn on a bra cup.

Suspicious staff at the B&M store in Solihull found scented candles, sweets and an electric toothbrush inside the buggy.

And when she was caught out, she slapped a store manager across the face – adding assault to her charge list.

Curtiss-McGinty used the bizarre scam at B&M Bargains in Solihull, West Midlands to steal sweets, candles and an electric toothbrush on January 27.

West Midlands Police officers attended at 1.30pm and arrested Curtiss-McGinty for theft and assault after she slapped a store manager across the face.

She was handed a 12-month community order and told to pay compensation and costs when she appeared at Birmingham Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Chief Inspector Jack Hadley, said: “She won’t be winning any awards for her artwork that’s for sure.

“I guess her baby portrait could be politely described as ‘abstract’.

“We have known thieves try to use a child’s buggy before to conceal stolen items – it’s a tactic police and retailers are well aware of – but I’ve never come across a case of anyone making their own child.

“Shoplifting is a serious matter, though, and recent figures show that West Midlands Police investigates some 16,000 shop thefts a year costing the taxpayer more than £1million.

“We work with stores on crime prevention initiatives like radio schemes linking officers with shopkeepers and Facewatch that allows retailers to quickly pass crime reports and CCTV to our investigators.

“We have robust offender management programmes and, for prolific offenders, can apply for criminal behaviour orders to ban them from retail centres – and if they breach the orders offenders face being jailed.”